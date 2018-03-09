Police arrest Bradford immigrant who has stayed here illegally for 20 years

Police have arrested an illegal immigrant who had overstayed illegally in Bradford for 20 years.

West Yorkshire Police today arrested a man who has been staying in the UK illegally for the past 20 years.

He was arrested in Bradford today for immigration offences and taken to a detention centre, from where he will be deported.

The man is suspected of serous offences he committed over 20 years ago, the force said.

A spokesman said : "Today officers from Bradford West arrested a male who was an illegal overstayer in this country for over 20 years. He was arrested for Immigration offences and taken to a detention centre pending removal from the UK.

"On his return to his native country the male will be dealt with for serious offences he committed over 20 years ago."

