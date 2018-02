Police are trying to find the family of a Hull woman who died recently.

Janette Dettman, 62, was found by officers at a property on Stoke Street on January 25 following a report from her neighbour that she had not been seen for some days.

Officers have tried to locate her family but have not been able to.

Anyone who knew her or knows of a family member is asked to contact 101, quoting log 75 of January 25.