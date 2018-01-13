Police ask for help to find man they want to speak to in connection with suspected murder

South Yorkshire Police are asking members of the public to be on the look-out for a man a neighbouring force want to speak to in connection with a suspected murder.

Humberside Police are appealing for help to find Anthony Lawrence, who they want to speak to in connection with a suspected murder in Southbourn, Driffield.

Officers were called out at 9.20pm last night following reports a man and woman had been seriously injured in a disturbance at a property.

Both were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment where, sadly, the man died this morning. The man’s family is being supported by specialist officers.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police teams – including dog units - are continuing to work to urgently trace Mr Lawrence and establish the circumstances of last night’s events.

Appealing directly to Mr Lawrence, Chief Inspector Andy Parsons said: “Anthony, it’s vital that we speak to you about this incident as soon as possible and I would urge you to go straight to your nearest police station so that we can do this.

“Avoiding speaking to us could only make matters worse for you in the long run.”

Chief Insp Parsons added: “At this point it is believed that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.

“However, if you believe you have seen Anthony Lawrence or have any information about his whereabouts, please don’t approach him yourself. Call us on 999.”

He is described as white, 56-years-old, around 5ft 10in tall, balding, with close cropped dark hair and large build.

He is believed to be driving a dark blue Vauxuall Meriva, with blacked out rear windows and a poppy on the front grill. The registration number is FE07 SVP.

If you believe you have seen Mr Lawrence or this vehicle, please do not approach him yourself. Call us immediately on 999.