Police at scene investigating 'suspicious death' in Bradford

Police are investigating a sudden death in Bradford.

Officers were called to reports of a "suspicious" death at a flat near Burnett Street, Bradford, at about 2pm today (Saturday).

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said officers were now trying to establish the circumstances.

He said: "Police are now at the scene scene carrying out enquiries in relation to the sudden death."

He said a post mortem will be carried out in due course.