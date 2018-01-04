Police at scene of 'serious collision' in Leeds after pedestrian knocked down on Wetherby Road

Police have shut part of a major road in Leeds this evening after being called out to a 'serious collision'.

Emergency services were dispatched to the A58 Wetherby Road, near Seacroft, at around 6.45pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said it was reported that a person had been hit by vehicle close to the roundabout with the A1620 Ring Road.

He said limited details were available from the scene at present, but there had been a 'serious collision' involving a pedestrian.

At least one carriageway is currently closed and the spokesman said it was expected to remain shut 'for some time'.