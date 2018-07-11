Police bid to trace Leeds sex attack victim

POLICE are appealing for information to identify a woman who they believe was the victim of a sexual assault in Leeds.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are appealing for information about a sexual assault outside the Mission nightclub on Commercial Court on Saturday June 23.

The incident came to light as part of enquiries into another incident and officers do not believe it was ever reported.

It took place at about 2am on June 23 outside and near to the club after a woman was assaulted by a suspect.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have identified this offence as part of enquiries into another matter and are now investigating what took place.

“Sexual offences are treated very seriously indeed by West Yorkshire Police and it is important to us that all efforts are made to bring those who commit such acts to justice.

“I believe the victim for this offence has never reported the matter and I would urge her to make contact with us.

“I can promise the victim that these matters are always investigated with discretion and sensitivity, and I would ask her to contact DS Tunney at the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101.”