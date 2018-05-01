Police call for eyes and ears to target areas with drug crime in Harrogate

Police are calling on residents to be their eyes and ears and help identify areas in Harrogate where drug offences occur.

North Yorkshire Police are asking residents to continue flagging areas following an online appeal last week.

Police Sergeant, Angela Went, called on residents to continue contacting NYP to help direct the efforts of the force.

She said: “We have had a positive response to the Twitter feed we released, however we would encourage more people to get in touch with specific information.

“If residents were to let us know about a particular area where there was a problem, we would be able to target our resources to that area with a view to eradicating the problem from that area.”

She added: “We are actively working to tackle drug crime in the Harrogate area. We need information from the public to help us with this.”

You can contact NYP on 101, or email general enquiries@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.