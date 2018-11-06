Police call off search on Haworth Moors for missing pensioner

Police officers have called of the search for a missing pensioner who had reportedly got lost while walking on Haworth Moors.

A search operation was launched to try and find 70-year-old Stephen Wright after he contacted his wife to say he had lost his way while walking from Stanbury.

READ MORE NEWS: Excluded Calderdale pupils face challenges in system revamp

A concern for safety report was made to the police at 5.42pm on Monday afternoon.

Officers were keen to speak to anyone who had been in the Haworth Moors area.

READ MORE NEWS: Drunk mum jailed for driving damaged car over Pennines at 80mph

However, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that Mr Wright has been found safe and well.

The force would like to thank everyone who shared the original appeal.

READ MORE NEWS: Coroner gives condolences to Halifax family after son’s tragic death

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.