Police called after teenager stabbed in shoulder at Bradford school

15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed at a school in Bradford, West Yorkshire Police say.

Officers were called to Beckfoot Thornton School just outside the Thornton area of the city just before 11.35am today (Friday) after the teenager was stabbed in the shoulder.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have confirmed they have arrested one other teenage male in connection with the stabbing, and a knife has been recovered from the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services attended and found a 15-year-old male with an injury to his shoulder.

“He was taken to hospital for further treatment although his injury is not believed to be life threatening. A knife has been recovered and a male of similar age has been arrested.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

The school's head teacher Jeremy Richardson has sent an email to parents in the wake of the incident, in a bid to reassure them of pupils' safety.

He wrote: "There has been an incident at school today in which one of our students has been injured.The student is with his family and receiving the necessary medical attention.

"Another of our students is with the police and they have started a detailed investigation. We continue to take advice from the police and are working to re-assure our school community who are understandably concerned to hear this news.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority and we know our school community will need to understand how this could have happened."