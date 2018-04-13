Police called to coach transfer headed to Leeds Bradford Airport as airline launches investigation

Police were called out to an airline transfer coach headed for Leeds Bradford Airport after reports of erratic driving and possible road offences.

Jet2 says it has launched an urgent investigation after a coach arranged to pick up passengers at Manchester Airport was made subject to a West Yorkshire Police call-out.

Passengers on a Jet2 flight from Lanzarote to Leeds Bradford Airport were told they would have to take a coach from Manchester after the flight was diverted to land at Manchester Airport instead.

One of the passengers on board told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the driver of the coach was driving 'erratically' before the coach pulled over at Hartshead Moor Services near Bradford to change drivers at about 1.50am on Friday.

Jet2 has apologised to passengers and confirmed that the coach was provided by an external company.

A spokesman said: “Last night our Lanzarote to Leeds Bradford flight was diverted to Manchester because of poor weather conditions, so we arranged for an approved provider of coach transport to take customers to Leeds Bradford.

"We understand that the coach stopped at a service station so that a replacement driver could be arranged, and we are now investigating this incident with the provider as a matter of absolute urgency.

“We go through a strict process with all approved providers of coach transport to ensure that drivers make safety their number one priority, and we apologise to customers for this incident.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were called at around 1:53am to reports of road-related offences involving a coach in the Hartshead Moor services area. Enquiries are currently ongoing."