Police called to crash on Leeds motorway & woman airlifted on Yorkshire A-road

Police have been called out to two incidents in Yorkshire this afternoon including a woman being airlifted to hospital on the A64.

A64 in Yorkshire

M621 in Leeds

Highways England said the A64 westbound carriageway was closed at Barton Hill, between Malton and York, following the crash.

Traffic is being diverted from the scene by the police and delays are also expected on the eastbound carriageway as traffic passes the scene

A woman has been airlifted to hospital from the scene, according to reports.

Police have also been called out to a crash on the M621 at Junction 2A in Leeds.

M62 West Yorkshire

RTC - Junction 32A / Junction 33 M62 East.

Two HGVs and a car are involved in the crash. One vehicle has gone into the central reservation.