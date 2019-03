A man armed with an axe was seen hitting a brick wall in Wakefield.

A 51-year-old man was arrested after the incident at the junction of College Grove Road and Westfield Road.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to a report of a man with an axe hitting a brick wall at the junction of College Grove Road, Wakefield on March 14 at 6.30pm.

"A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released under investigation."