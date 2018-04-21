Police called to reports of man with gun in Bradford and find 'cowboy'

Have your say

Police had a surprise when they were called to a report of a man with a gun in West Yorkshire.

Police were called out in Bradford last night (Friday) after receiving a report from a member of the public about a man with a gun in the area.

The man was apparently in public on Duckworth Lane in the Toller Ward area.

But when police got there, they found a man who had been drinking, who was then detained by police 'given the seriousness of the report'.

Inside his rucksack, they found a child's cowboy gun.

The man was 'dealt with' and the toy gun 'removed for destruction', West Yorkshire Police said in a light-hearted Facebook update.

A spokesman added: "The message is please drink sensibly and consider the consequences of your actions in this warm weather!"