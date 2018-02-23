Police called to reports of man with gun inside York pub

A city centre pub was evacuated as police responded to reports of a man carrying a gun.

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the firearm scare just before 6pm today at the pub on Goodramgate, York.

A man was arrested after officers rushed to the scene. Extra police patrols are being carried out in the city centre tonight.

A police spokespersons said: "Police officers responded immediately and were at the scene within minutes. The pub was evacuated, and a 37-year-old man was arrested inside on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He's now in custody.

"Thank you to staff and customers in the pub for their vigilance and quick response. You’ll see extra York City Police officers patrolling York city centre tonight to offer reassurance to the public."