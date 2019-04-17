Police carry out door-to-door enquiries in Rotherham mum's murder investigation

Police are carrying out door-to-door enquiries as investigations continue following the murder of a Rotherham woman.

The naked and concealed body of mum-of-four Alena Grlakova, was found in a streambed in Taylors Lane, Parkgate, Rotherham on April 8 - more than three months after she was killed.

Alena, 38, was reported missing in January this year. The last confirmed sighting officers have of her is as she left the Fitzwilliam Arms Hote in Taylors Lane at around 10.30pm on Boxing Day.

Specialist officers have been carried out forensic work in the area, which has today concluded and a cordon has now been removed.

Officers have been out in the Parkgate area handing out posters and speaking to residents as the investigation gathers pace.

PCSOs are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries and asking people if they have any information that could assist the inquiry.

Tributes for Alena at the scene where her body was discovered.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, of South Yorkshire Police said: “Many people have said they regularly walk their dogs in that area or that they live nearby. If you haven’t yet spoken to an officer, please do get in touch with us. We remain keen to speak to anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area between Boxing Day 2018 to April 8.

“Our appeal to trace the clothing Alena was last seen wearing also continues and these items may have been discarded in the local area. She was last seen wearing a thin black sweatshirt with ‘Little Black Sweat’ written on it in white, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side and black flip-flops. She was also wearing clip-in hair extensions.

“We are also still looking to trace the man Alena was seen walking with on Scrooby Lane, towards Mangham Road, at around 8.30pm on Boxing Day 2018.

“We have a dedicated team working tirelessly to find out exactly what happened to Alena and to provide answers for her family and we are continuing to make progress. Further tests are ongoing to determine exactly how Alena died.

“As I’m sure you can appreciate, for operational reasons there is some detail we are unable to share with you but we will endeavour to keep you as updated as we can. Please do speak to us if you have any information, or concerns within the area.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 543 of April 8 or call the incident room directly on 01709 443540.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.