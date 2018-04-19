Police chase ends after stinger stops X-Type Jaguar in North Yorkshire

A POLICE chase in North Yorkshire ended when a stinger was deployed and a man was arrested on suspicion of a number of thefts from vehicles in Harrogate.

The pursuit started just after 8pm on Wednesday (April 18) when a grey X-Type Jaguar failed to stop for two marked police vehicles in Ripon.

The Jaguar drove through Ripon and headed towards Harrogate on the A61.

Officers deployed a stinger device on the road and the car was stopped and the driver was arrested at 8.20pm.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, going equipped for theft, possessing an offensive weapon and driving without insurance – as well as seven thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles in the York and Harrogate area, and making off without paying for fuel.