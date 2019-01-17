Police chase ends with four arrests near Leeds Bradford Airport after violent carjacking incident

A police chase following a violent carjacking ended with four men being arrested near Leeds Bradford Airport and a major road being closed.

The carjacking, which involved a man being pulled out of his vehicle by a group before it was stolen, took place at around 12.15pm on Thursday (January 17) at the roundabout junction of the A174 Parkway and the A19 near Thornaby in North Yorkshire.

Harrogate Road (A658) was closed for a time and it believed the police helicopter was used to assist officers during the chase. PIC: Google

The men remain in police custody.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Police have arrested four men in connection with an incident earlier today when a man was pulled out of his vehicle by a group of men and his car was stolen.

"The men were arrested in the North Yorkshire area and they remain in police custody at this time.

"Detectives would continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen the incident or anyone who may have seen a group of four of five males acting suspiciously in the area around the Griffin Pub at around 12.15pm today.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Inspector Jon Tapper from Stockton Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 9506."