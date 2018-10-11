Police chief 'humbled and honoured' after Queen presents her with CBE

West Yorkshire Police's Chief Constable Dee Collins said she was "humbled and honoured" after the Queen presented her with a CBE.

Miss Collins was today presented with the award for services to policing and to the British Association of Women in Policing, which she chairs.

She said: "I am humbled and honoured to have received the CBE this morning from Her Majesty the Queen.

“This is in recognition of all of the hard working and committed people I have had the pleasure to work alongside throughout my service, and for the work I and others have been undertaking around inclusion. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my service.”

The award was announced in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June.