Police chief slams "shocking" violence against officers in Hull during car chase

Wheelie bins were thrown at police in Hull as they arrested a man after a car chase.

Officers were targeted during the short pursuit in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police confirmed that a yellow Ford Ecosport failed to stop when requested in Beverley Road at 12.26am and drove off at speed.

During the pursuit, the car collided with two police vehicles but was brought to a safe stop ten minutes later and a man suspected of being the driver was arrested in Inglemire Lane, Hull.

While police dealt with the incident the bins were thrown and senior officers have stepped in to say that those involved will be found and taken to court.

Chief Superintendent Darren Wildbore said: “This level of violence against my officers as they went about their jobs is shocking and completely unacceptable. The dangers of throwing a bin at a car while the car was travelling could have caused serious injury, not only to my officers but also to the public in general.

“The Chief Constable Lee Freeman has recently spoken about assaults on officers and how it should never be expected to be part of the job. I back that 100 per cent. Can I be very clear that we will be investigating this incident thoroughly to find those responsible for these actions and bring them before the courts.

“Can I reassure the public that these attacks were isolated on our officers and there was no disorder following the incident. Behaviour and attacks like this on our officers simply will not be tolerated."

The 25-year-old, who was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop when requested by an officer, has been released under investigation.