Part of the M62 is currently closed due to fears for the welfare of a woman seen on a motorway bridge.

The closure affects both carriageways between junction 22 for Denshaw and junction 24 for Ainley Top.

The woman is believed to be on the 120ft-high Scammonden Bridge.

Police negotiators are currently in dialogue with her.

The incident comes just days after a man died after falling from a nearby bridge at Rishworth. He passed away on Thursday.