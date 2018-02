Have your say

Police are searching for a teenager who has gone missing in Leeds.

Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of Brandine Gyimaah, 14.

She has gone missing from Beeston, West Yorkshire Police said in an appeal on Twitter.

The post said she is thought to be wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger jumper and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1820.