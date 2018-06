Have your say

POLICE are appealing for information to trace a 52-year-old Bradford man who has been missing from home for more than seven weeks.

Anthony Brown - known as Tony - was last seen by his family on Tuesday May 1.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as a 5ft 10in tall white man of medium build with very short or shaved brown hair.

He has links to the Shipley and Saltaire areas.

Call West Yorkshire Police with information on 101.