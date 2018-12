Have your say

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for the the public's help to trace a missing 15-year-old girl .

Police said Abigail Lammiman was last seen in the Middlestown area of Wakefield.

She is described as a thin, 5ft 7in tall white girl with blond hair. She may be wearing a red top.

Anyone who has seen Abigail or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1898 21/12/18.