Police concerned for missing 15-year-old Huddersfield boy

Have your say

Police in Huddersfield are appealing for information about a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for a week.

David Chijioke, from Crosland Moor was last seen on February 1 in Milnsbridge and was reported missing the following day.

He has been missing for a week and not been in contact with his family.

He is described as a black male, aged 15, 6ft, slim build, with short black hair and a thin moustache.

He was last seen wearing stone washed jeans, a white Ralph Lauren shirt with dark spots, blue jacket and a black overcoat.

He has links to the Golcar and Slaithwaite areas of Huddersfield.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 16 of 2 February.