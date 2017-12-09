Police concerned for missing 23-year-old West Yorkshire man

Have your say

Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of 23-year-old missing man Jordan Line from Shipley.

Mr Line was last seen in the Pratt Lane area around 8.30am this morning and officers are particularly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins, of medium build with short straight brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, a light blue shirt and may have also have had on a dark jacket.

Anyone with information as to his current location is asked to contact PC Alexis Towers at West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.