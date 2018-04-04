Police concerned for safety of missing Huddersfield woman

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a vulnerable Huddersfield woman who has gone missing.

Justyna Szpulecka, 19, from Dalton, was last seen on Nab Lane in Mirfield at about 6.30am today.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are particularly concerned for her wellbeing due to her vulnerability.”

Justyna is described as about 5ft 4in tall and of medium build with long blonde hair.

She is believed to be wearing a black coat and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101, quoting log reference 838.