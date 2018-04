Police say they are concerned for the safety of a man who has gone missing from Wetherby.

It is believed Dene Doyle, 34, could still be in the area but may have travelled to London.

West Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who has information on his whereabouts or who sees him to call 101, quoting log 1462 of the 25/4/18.

Also in news: More rail strike misery for Yorkshire in May