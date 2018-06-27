Police confirm 17-year-old's body found in Leeds river as dramatic pictures show rescue effort

Have your say

A teenager has died after entering the river near the Cardigan Fields retail park in Leeds, police have confirmed.

Officers recovered the body of the 17-year-old boy from the River Aire, close to Kirkstall Road, at about 1.30am today (Wednesday).

The search and rescue effort in the River Aire today. Picture: YaTH Marine Unit, Twitter (@YaTHMarineUnit).

Emergency services launched the search operation last night (Tuesday), after the teenager was seen entering the water at about 6.45pm.

Dramatic pictures have today also been released by the YaTH Marine Unit, which carries out underwater searches in Yorkshire, of the recovery effort earlier today.

The police helicopter, officers, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the scene.

West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the body recovered was the of a 17-year-old boy.

A force spokeswoman said enquiries were ongoing.