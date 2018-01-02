Police confirm death of man arrested in Buckton murder probe

Have your say

A man who died in Buckton has been confirmed as a suspect in the investigations into the recent death of a 52-year-old woman.

Carol Camm, 52, was found dead at a home in Main Street in Buckton last month.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident but was later released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We can confirm that the man was a suspect in the recent investigations into the death of a woman on Main Street in Buckton on 19 December 2017.

"Those investigations are ongoing."

Police were called to the property in Main Street yesterday (Monday January 1) following the sudden death of the man.

Officers were called at 4.30pm when concerns were raised for the man's safety.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A spokesperson for the force said: "His death is being treated as unexplained and is not believed to be suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner."