Police confirm fatal New Year’s Day collision in Sheffield involved just one vehicle

Police officers investigating a fatal collision in Sheffield on New Year’s Day have confirmed there was only one vehicle involved.

Greg Adams, aged 21, died when the silver Saab 95 he was driving crashed into railings on Southey Green Road, Southey Green, at around 4am on Tuesday.

He was travelling in the direction of Elm Lane when tragedy struck.

One passenger in his car escaped unharmed.

The collision took place near to The Church on the Corner, close to the junctions with Lindsay Avenue and Crowder Road.

A police cordon was put in place around the crime scene for a number of hours on New Year’s Day while collision investigators looked into the circumstances surrounding the smash.

A small quad bike could be seen at the crash scene but South Yorkshire Police confirmed today that it was not involved.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.



