Police continue to search for two missing Sheffield girls 

Police searches are continuing for two missing girls from Sheffield – one who has not been seen for over a month and the other who disappeared over the weekend.

Pamela Horvathova, aged 16 and from Darnall, was reported missing on Christmas Eve but the last confirmed sighting of her was six days earlier when she was captured on CCTV leaving Sheffield College on Granville Road.

Pamela Horvathova

Detectives investigating her disappearance believe she attended an event at iceSheffield the following day.

Abbie Roome

Officers are also searching for 18-year-old Abbie Roome, from the Norwood area of Sheffield.

She was last seen at Meadowhall at around 9.30am on Saturday.

Officers believe she may also have travelled out of South Yorkshire.

It is not known what Abbie could be wearing but she is described as having long, ginger hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the girls should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.