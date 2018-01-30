Police deal with ‘disturbance’ as man is arrested in Hull

Police have issued an appeal for a crowd of people to disperse following what is being described as a “disturbance” in east Hull tonight.

Emergency services have attended the scene of the incident on Ellerby Grove, a spokesman for Humberside Police confirmed.

A 31-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing police investigation.

The force spokesman said: “We would be grateful if the crowd of onlookers that has gathered could please disperse so that all residents can feel safe in their homes.”

Police say they have an increased presence in the area and are appealing for people with information to contact them via 101.