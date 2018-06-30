Police detain South Yorkshire man wanted over kidnapping and stabbing

A 32-year-old man wanted by police over a kidnapping and stabbing in South Yorkshire has now been arrested.

Following a three-day manhunt, Gareth Slater was detained by officers on Saturday afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

Slater is believed to have been involved in an incident at around 7.50pm on Thursday, June 28, during which a 39-year-old man was stabbed inside a Fiat Punto at a petrol station on Stadium Way, Rotherham before the vehicle fled the scene.

Police gave chase to the car and was stopped by officers on Meadow Bank Road, Deepdale, just before 8.10pm.

The injured 39-year-old man inside the car was taken to hospital where has was treated for serious stab wounds. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Another 39-year-old man who was in the Punto, was arrested on Meadow Bank Road on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to resist arrest, kidnap and grievous bodily harm.

A police dog deployed to assist in detaining the man, suffered a stab wound during the incident and is currently at the vets undergoing treatment.

The man arrested, who is from the Rawmarsh area, also sustained wounds from a dog bite and was taken to hospital to be treated.

He has since been released from hospital and currently remains in police custody. An air weapon was also recovered from the scene on Meadow Bank Road.

There were no shots fired at any point during the incident, say police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 977 of June 28