Police discover £300,000 of cocaine and £20k Rolex in Leeds drug dealers home

Police found more than £300,000 worth of cocaine, a Rolex watch and £20,000 in cash when they searched a drug dealer's home in Leeds.

Joe Dempsey, 28, was locked up for ten years after a court heard officers discovered evidence that he had been leading a lavish lifestyle as a result of the offending.

Dempsey was arrested after officers were called to a report of a domestic incident at his home on Town Street, Beeston, on March 16 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard police found three phones in the bedroom which were constantly ringing and receiving text messages.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said police found a machete and a tin containing £20,000 in cash.

Three bags were found containing large amounts of cocaine. A total of 500 small bags were also found which contained the Class A drug.

Mr Ahmed said 7.5kgs of the drug was found in total, with a street value of £313,000. A Rolex watch was also found at the house along with a receipt for another watch worth £13,000.

A pair of trainers worth £400 were also found in the house.

The phone messages were examined and evidence was found that Dempsey had been involved in street dealing and wholesale supply.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Ian Cook, mitigating, said Dempsey had played a significant role in the drug supply operation but was not at the head of the operation.

Jailing Dempsey, judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: “This was an enormous amount of Class A drugs”

