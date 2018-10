Have your say

Police have made an arrest following reports of a man wielding in axe in the street in Beverley.

Officers and dog handlers were called to Butcher Row at about 9am today (Friday) to reports of a man acting in a threatening manner while holding a small axe.

One of the dog handlers was allegedly assaulted, and suffered minor injuries.

Humberside Police said a 47-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a police officer.