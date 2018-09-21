Police dog helps to find suspect after late-night quad bike theft from farm in Craven

A police dog helped to find a suspect after a quad bike was stolen from a farm in a late-night raid.

A member of the public called North Yorkshire Police to report the theft of a quad bike in progress at a farm in Clapham, near Ingleton, at 3am yesterday (September 20).

Officers found a man in a silver VW Passat in suspicious circumstances nearby.

He made off from police, but a short time later officers found the vehicle crashed into a wall and abandoned.

The area was cordoned off, and officers and a police dog began a search of the area in darkness.

At about 4.30am, Police Dog Dixon found a man nearby and he was arrested on suspicion of the theft of the car, the theft of the quad bike and going equipped for theft.

At 7am, a local farmer found the stolen quad bike, a red Honda 500cc, along with another quad, also suspected stolen, dumped in his field and contacted the police.

Both were recovered, and will be forensically examined before being returned to their rightful owners.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man from Bradford, remains in custody.

Anyone with information about the quad bike theft can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12180175884.

PCSO Sally Breen, from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “North Yorkshire is a very safe place, but unfortunately we know that criminals travel into our county targeting isolated areas.

"High-profile operations and ongoing work by the Rural Taskforce is helping make Craven a no-go area for cross-border criminals – but we need residents’ assistance to make it even safer.

“I am urging anyone who owns a quad bike – and particularly if they live in a rural area – to take extra steps to ensure their vehicles are left safe and secure. It’s much better to spend a bit of time and money now on better security than to go through the inconvenience and upset of having your vehicle stolen.

“Members of the public act as our eyes and ears in rural areas, and so if you are aware of any suspicious activity, don’t hesitate to contact us, and we will take action.”

In the wake of the thefts, police are reminding quad bike owners to leave their vehicles locked and alarmed and to consider fitting a transponder-based security marking system and tracker device.