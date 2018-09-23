Police escort roaming pony from busy Yorkshire motorway

Have your say

Police were called to a major stretch of Yorkshire motorway on Saturday night due to an unlikely visitor.

A Shetland pony was spotted on the M62 around junction 26 at Chain Bar, meaning traffic officers were forced to put a rolling road block in place until it could be safely removed.

Police were called just before midnight and the road block remained in place for around 20 minutes.

West Yorkshire Police Command Hub tweeted: "We don’t only deal with criminals - this little Shetland Pony decided the M62 was a good play ground tonight!"