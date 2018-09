Police today issued an urgent appeal for information about a man from York who has gone missing.

Officers say they are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of 47-year-old Stuart Aiken, who is still thought to be in the York area.

His car, a black Ford Mondeo Sport, was last seen at about 11.45pm yesterday travelling south on the A1036 Tadcaster Road.

Anyone with information regarding Stuart’s whereabouts is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101.