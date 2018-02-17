Police fears for man seen in Leeds city centre in blood-stained clothes

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a man who was seen in blood-stained clothes in Leeds city centre early this morning.

The man stopped a group of women in Quebec Street at around 2.30am and made comments which have given officers concern for his wellbeing.

Detectives have now released CCTV images which they believe show the same man earlier in the night.

They want to identify him to confirm that he has not been seriously injured.

Detective Inspector Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We conducted extensive enquiries overnight in the area he was last seen and have continued those enquiries today but so far have not been able to identify this man or confirm any further sightings of him.

“He has been described as being ‘covered in blood’ and we need to make sure he is safe and well."

The man is described as white, aged 20 to 30 years old, between 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in, and of average build, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Det Insp Entwistle said: “I would urge anyone who saw a man matching his description in Leeds city centre in the early hours of the morning or who has information about who this man is to please call us as a matter of urgency.

"Similarly, I would urge the man himself to make contact to confirm he is okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log 219 of 17/02.