Police find body in search for missing Sheffield woman Angela Simmonite

Have your say

A body has been found in the search for missing Sheffield woman Angela Simmonite, police confirmed moments ago.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Search teams discovered the body of a woman in the River Don close to Fife Street, Wincobank, this afternoon and while formal identification has not yet taken place, officers do believe it to be that of 57-year-old Angela."

Angela was reported missing from her home address in Ecclesfield on Saturday, November 25.

Her family have been informed of the discovery and continue to be supported by officers.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place later to determine cause of death.