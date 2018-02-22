Police find 'human remains' after call-out in Bradford

Have your say

Police say they have discovered what are believed to be human remains after being called to a street in Bradford.

Part of Wapping Road is cordoned off and a police investigation has been launched after the discovery was made just after 5pm today (Thursday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Wapping Road, Bradford, at about 5.05pm today by member of the public.

"Officers attended and found what are believed to be human remains.

"Initial enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what has occurred and a police scene is likely to be in place for some time."