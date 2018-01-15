Police find missing Harrogate teenager John Barker

Police have found a missing 14-year-old boy after carrying out searches in Harrogate and Boroughbridge.

John Barker had last been seen in Harrogate at 1.30pm on Sunday.

A public appeal was issued as concerns grew for the schoolboy’s wellbeing.

In an update, a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Missing Harrogate teenager John Barker, 14, has been found safe and well this afternoon in Boroughbridge.

“Police would like to thank the media and members of the public on social media for their help in sharing the appeal to find him, and everyone who rang in with information.”