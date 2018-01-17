Police find missing Leeds man Scott Divers

Police have found a Leeds man who went missing earlier this week.

A public appeal was issued yesterday as officers tried to track down Scott Divers, 44, who had last seen on Tuesday morning.

West Yorkshire Police had said Mr Divers may appear confused.

In an update today, a spokesman said: “Scott Divers, from Leeds, who was the subject of a previous missing persons appeal, has now been found safe and well.

“We would like to thank everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal and who rang in with information.”