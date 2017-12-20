Police give all-clear after pylon was hit by car in East Yorkshire

Police say the scene has been cleared after a car crashed into a pylon earlier today.

Humberside Police reported earlier that the driver had suffered minor injuries in the collision on Fieldend, Main Road, Burton Pidsea.

In its latest update, the force said: “We are pretty sure that the collision with the electricity pylon has not affected power supplies in the area of Burton Pidsea.

“The accident scene is clear. However, the pylon has been knocked over.”

There are no longer any obstructions on the road.

Meanwhile, Northern Powergrid is dealing with the damaged pylon.