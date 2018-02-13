Police guard school under lockdown in Sheffield

Police officers are guarding a school in Sheffield under lockdown after an incident this morning.

The gates have been closed to block access to Fir Vale School, Owler Lane, Fir Vale, while police enquiries are being carried out in the school grounds.

There are unconfirmed reports that a car was driven erratically into the school grounds before being abandoned.

Children and school staff escaped unharmed, according to a statement issued in the wake of the incident in a bid to calm fears.

A school spokeswoman said: "There was an incident at the front of the school today involving a vehicle.

"Nobody was hurt. All students and staff are safe and the issue is being dealt with by the police.

"We have taken the decision to send all pupils home on the advice of the police."