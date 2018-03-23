Police 'help desk' re-opens in Wakefield

A point of contact for residents and the police in Wakefield has re-opened.

West Yorkshire Police’s City Centre Helpdesk on Northgate is to open three days a week from Monday.

It follows the closure of Wood Street Police Station in September 2014, when the force opened its new purpose-built District Headquarters for Wakefield in Normanton.

The Northgate facility was temporarily closed during extensive renovation around the West Yorkshire Police Headquarters complex.

It re-opens in conjunction with the announcement of a re-investment in Neighbourhood Policing which will mean an additional 100 officers across the county.

Manager Dave Peach said: “The re-opening of the Help Desk counter demonstrates our continued commitment to neighbourhood policing, and keeping our local officers local.

"We know that there is still a demand from the communities we serve across West Yorkshire to have points of contact where the public can speak to someone in person and the Northgate Help Desk re-opening will allow people to do just that.

"Whilst providing a face to face service to the public, we hope that some of these in person enquiries will help to reduce the ever-increasing demand on our Customer Contact Centre.

“The enquiry counter will be open between 10am and 3pm every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and will allow any members of the public to attend with any concerns they may have.

“Outside of those times, there are still plenty of ways that the public can contact the police including extensive online services that are now available through the Force’s website.”

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson, said: “As PCC, I am committed to providing a police service that is visible, accessible and meets the needs of our communities.

“The re-opening of this Help Desk compliments the investment this week of more resources into Neighbourhood Policing, strengthening the frontline and the accessibility of services to our communities.

"Effective community engagement and visibility is fundamental to how West Yorkshire is policed.

"It is only through genuine and meaningful engagement with our communities that we are able to listen to, understand and deal with community safety and anti‐social behaviour issues that can make all the difference to the quality of people’s lives."

The facility has full disabled access and includes a private consultation room.