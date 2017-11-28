Police help fund cancer treatment of four-year-old Leeds boy

A £100,000 appeal to fund treatment for four-year-old cancer sufferer Toby Nye has been boosted by a donation from police staff.

Earlier this week, members of the team at West Yorkshire Police’s prosecutions and casualty reduction unit in Bradford presented a cheque for £705 to the Leeds youngster, who has the most severe form of neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children.

Toby Nye.

Toby’s family are trying to raise funds for his treatment and the police staff chipped in after holding events such as dress down days and raffles at their offices in Dudley Hill.

Processing officer Chris Bradley became aware of Toby’s plight when he attended a Leeds United game and Toby was brought out on to the Elland Road pitch. He met Toby and his family earlier this month.

“When I heard his story I thought that Toby was such a brave little boy and I thought that as a team we should do something to raise funds for his treatment,” Mr Bradley said.

Toby’s mum Stacey Worsley added: “I would like to thank Chris and the team at Dudley Hill Police Station for everything they have done to help Toby.”

To find out more about Toby and his appeal, see https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sheriden-worsley-1?utm