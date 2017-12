Police are searching for the culprits after a mobility scooter was allegedly thrown into the sea on Saturday night.

Officers are searching for four male youths who were seen in the area around the time of the incident who police believe can help with enquiries.

The incident happened near Battery Parade in Whitby at around 9pm.

A police spokesman said: "If you have any information in relation to this incident, please call us on 101 stating reference NYP-09122017-0459."