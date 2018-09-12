Police hunt for Hull man who failed to turn up to work yesterday

Police are searching for a man from Hull who has not been seen since he failed to turn up to work yesterday.

Nigel Warren, 55, was last seen when he left work at 4.30pm on Monday and last contacted his partner by text yesterday morning.

Detective Inspector John Symes said: “We’re growing concerned for Nigel’s well-being, after he failed to turn up for work as normal on Tuesday.

“It’s really out of character for Nigel who has a very set daily routine, so we’re really keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him so that we can make sure that he’s safe.”

Mr Warren, or anyone with information, can call 101, quoting log number 191 of September 10.