Police hunt for wanted man who may be in Yorkshire

POLICE ARE trying to find a wanted man who may be in North Yorkshire.

Matthew Dean McCartan, 21, is wanted on warrant in connection with drugs possession offences.

A warrant was issued for his arrest at York Magistrates Court in December last year, in connection with charges relating to the possession of class B and class C drugs in Selby.

He has links to London, but may be in the Selby area.

Anyone who sees McCartan, or knows where he is, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12170220030.